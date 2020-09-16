TPD makes arrests in Joe Louis and Holmes street shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested two men in connection to unrelated shootings from August.

Eric Nealy, 27, was arrested on two counts of attempted homicide in connection to the August 14 shooting in the 2000 block of Holmes Street, TPD says. According to investigators, the shooting happened after an argument between the shooter and two victims. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force helped officers make the arrest and take Nealy to the Leon County Jail.

Donovan Gay, 19, was arrested on three counts of attempted homicide for the August 28 shooting at the Springfield Apartments at 1700 Joe Louis Street, police say. Three people were shot while they were gathered outside of an apartment, and the shooter drove away in a silver sedan, TPD says.

According to the department, officers stopped a car matching the shooter’s vehicle description just a few hours after the shooting. The two people in the car tried to run away, but officers stopped them quickly and found a gun in the process.

“Based on evidence collected at the crime scene and recovered as a result of the traffic stop, probable cause was developed to charge one of the subjects, Donovan Gay, with the shooting," the press release says.

TPD says both incidents are still under investigation.

