Two Gadsden school administrators test positive for COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A principal and an assistant principal in the Gadsden County school district are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID.

Superintendent Roger Milton says the principal at Chattahoochee Elementary School learned this past weekend she had coronavirus. Milton says the health department helped the district with contact tracing, but no other staff and no students are impacted.

The assistant principal at Shanks Middle School also learned of a positive COVID test over the weekend. Milton says no other staff and no students are impacted at Shanks, either.

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Milton said of his district’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID now that in-person classes are back in session.

Earlier this week, Milton confirmed a kindergarten teacher at Stewart Street Elementary in Quincy tested positive for the virus, the first case since school resumed August 31.

That teacher and all seven students in the class are currently in quarantine for 14 days

