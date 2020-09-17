Advertisement

Amendment 4 would require ‘do over’ votes

Votes will be collected through absentee ballots and at physical polling locations in November.
Votes will be collected through absentee ballots and at physical polling locations in November.(KFYR-TV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the last three decades, voters have saved themselves billions in property taxes, limited how long politicians can stay in office and improved overall health through constitutional amendments, but a yes on Amendment 4 on November’s ballot could be the end of citizen amendments.

In 1992, voters approved Save Our Homes, which caps tax increases at 3% on homesteads and saves homeowners about $5 billion every year.

“Voters have taken matters into their own hands when the politicians have decided that it’s an issue they don’t want to take on, or they oppose,” said political strategist John Sowinski.

Voters have also approved citizen initiatives that include term limits, stopping workplace smoking, limiting class sizes, drawing legislative districts fairly, conserving water and land, medical marijuana and giving nonviolent felons the right to vote again.

But any future amendments could be stifled by Amendment 4 on this November’s ballot.

It requires voters to approve amendments twice, two years apart.

“It’s pure objective is to eliminate the process. To make it totally impractical and implausible for citizen groups to gather signatures to place an issue on the ballot,” said Sowinski.

More than $9 million has already gone into getting Amendment 4 on the ballot, but who gave it has been a secret, with one political committee giving to another.

“We don’t know a lot about them. And frankly, they need to be transparent as to exactly who they are,” said League of Women Voters of Florida President Patricia Brigham.

On Thursday, Florida TaxWatch recommended a yes vote.

“So having it go before the voters twice is saying, are you sure? And if you are, then we’ll actually amend our organic law,” said Calabro.

Nevada is the only state that requires a do-over, but only for citizen initiatives.

Florida’s would apply to all amendments.

The contact information for the group giving and receiving money for Amendment 4 lists the same Ft. Lauderdale law firm.

It did not return our call.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gadsden County Schools closed Friday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Gadsden County Schools Superintendent Roger Milton says schools will be closed on Friday.

State

Attack ads target Democratic party PPP loan

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The loan was secured by the Florida Democratic Party earlier this year, but the candidates facing the attacks call them misleading and untrue.

News

Talquin Electric sends crews to assist Hurricane Sally clean up in Escambia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Talquin Electric crews are heading out to help restore power in Escambia County after Hurricane Sally left flooding and destruction along the western Panhandle.

News

Gadsden County releases home cleanup hotline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Johnson
Gadsden County has introduced a home cleanup hotline to aid citizens dealing with damages caused by Hurricane Sally.

Latest News

News

Florida National Guard aids 113 Floridians in Sally response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
The Florida National Guard has activated 500 soldiers and airmen in response to Hurricane Sally.

News

Multiple roads and intersections closed in Calhoun County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced road closures around the area due to flash flooding from Hurricane Sally Thursday.

News

Armed march scheduled for Saturday in Valdosta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley and Pat Mueller
The Revolutionary Black Panther Party's Valdosta chapter obtained a permit for this march, according to the Lowndes County sheriff and a city spokesperson.

News

Grady Co. Sheriff’s Office closed to public after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim McCullough | WALB News
The sheriff's office will be closed until the facility is treated and deputies quarantine for the standard period of time.

News

Former ITT Tech students to see $24 million in student debt relief

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
ITT filed for bankruptcy in 2016 following investigations by state attorneys general and action by the U.S. Department of Education to restict ITT’s access to federal student aid.

News

Live Oak plans around pandemic for Halloween

Updated: 7 hours ago
The City of Live Oak has canceled its traditional Halloween event this year due to the pandemic but found an alternative way to celebrate the holiday.