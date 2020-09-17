Advertisement

Armed march scheduled for Saturday in Valdosta

The Revolutionary Black Panther Party has an armed march scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the old courthouse in Valdosta.
The Revolutionary Black Panther Party has an armed march scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the old courthouse in Valdosta.(Revolutionary Black Panther Party, Valdosta Chapter)
By Amber Spradley and Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Revolutionary Black Panther Party’s Valdosta chapter is planning an armed march scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the old courthouse.

A flyer for the event indicates the march’s message is against “terrorism, Trumpism and genocide.”

The flyer also says the armed freedom ride’s goal is to bring attention to Black-African victims of police terror. It explicitly lists Kendrick Johnson’s name, whose body was found rolled in a gym mat at Lowndes High School in 2013. Jacob Blake, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s names are also on the flyer.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the group obtained a permit for a parade from the city.

“No matter if it’s 25 or 250, we’re prepared for it,” Paulk says.

City of Valdosta Public Information Officer Ashlyn Johnson confirmed to WCTV that a peaceful march is scheduled for Saturday, with a small group of people who will exercise their Second Amendment rights.

“As with any permit application, we will have extra personnel present and the area blocked off for the scheduled time frame,” Johnson says.

The group plans to gather at 327 North Ashley Street at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Posted by The Revolutionary Black Panther Party Valdosta Ga Chapter on Sunday, September 13, 2020

