Big Bend, South Georgia schools closing after Sally

The school announced it will voluntarily close campuses. (MGN)(WJHG)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a couple of days of heavy rain due to Hurricane Sally in the Big Bend and South Georgia areas, several local school districts have announced they will not have school on Thursday due to weather and road conditions.

Not having class on Thursday are:

After being closed for two days this week, Franklin County Schools has announced they will be open on Thursday.

