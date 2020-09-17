Advertisement

Calhoun County still feeling aftermath of Hurricane Sally

Calhoun County is still feeling the aftermath of Hurricane Sally as rising water levels are forcing some to leave their homes.
Calhoun County is still feeling the aftermath of Hurricane Sally as rising water levels are forcing some to leave their homes.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Calhoun County is still feeling the aftermath of Hurricane Sally as rising water levels are forcing some to leave their homes.

On Thursday, Emergency Management Director Corey Silcox says residents living near the county rivers and creeks are advised to evacuate. He said they’re preparing for the highest water levels they have seen in the area.

Many residents were expecting the same.

The Chipola River Picnic Area and Boat Landing was underwater on Thursday afternoon. Picnic tables were barely scratching the surface of the water.

David McGeachy was shocked as he toured the creeks and rivers throughout the county.

“I was born and raised here, I’m 72-years-old and I’ve swam in this river all my life,” McGeachy said. “I’ve never seen it above that mark on that tree right there.”

Posted on a tree at the boat landing is a plaque, reading “high water levels.” It was placed there in 1998. On Thursday, it was just below that mark.

Down the road, the playground at Four Mile Creek was also underwater.

McGeachy says the area was just recently repaired from damage caused by Hurricane Michael. Seeing it now, he said was sad.

“I’ve never seen it like that, that’s where I met my wife,” McGeachy said. "When I was small my mother would carry us down and we’d swim in the creek. Looking at it now it’s just; it’ll go back to normal.

Several residents living near the creeks and rivers said Thursday they were getting packed up and ready to evacuate, staying with family and friends.

As water levels are expected to continue rising, emergency officials are stressing to residents not to wait until it’s too late.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee International Airport serving as logistical staging area for Hurricane Sally relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
The airport was notified by the state on Tuesday that it would be the best option for an LSA; they’ve been preparing since then.

News

Innovation Park receives $10.2 million grant, hand delivered by US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
Innovation Park has received a $10.2 million Economic Development Administration grant to create the North Florida Innovation Labs.

News

River Levels expected to rise after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Rainfall from Hurricane Sally will raise river levels across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

GHSA

Despite winless start, Syrupmakers staying true to course

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Cairo Syrupmakers are 0-2 to start the 2020 season and that, like many things this year, feels a bit weird. But, it’s the current reality for the 'Makers.

Latest News

News

Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: September 17, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 17.

News

Gadsden County Schools closed Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Gadsden County Schools Superintendent Roger Milton says schools will be closed on Friday.

State

Amendment 4 would require ‘do over’ votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
“Voters have taken matters into their own hands when the politicians have decided that it’s an issue they don’t want to take on, or they oppose,” said political strategist John Sowinski.

State

Attack ads target Democratic party PPP loan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The loan was secured by the Florida Democratic Party earlier this year, but the candidates facing the attacks call them misleading and untrue.

News

Talquin Electric sends crews to assist Hurricane Sally clean up in Escambia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Talquin Electric crews are heading out to help restore power in Escambia County after Hurricane Sally left flooding and destruction along the western Panhandle.

News

Gadsden County releases home cleanup hotline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
Gadsden County has introduced a home cleanup hotline to aid citizens dealing with damages caused by Hurricane Sally.