Calhoun County still feeling aftermath of Hurricane Sally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Calhoun County is still feeling the aftermath of Hurricane Sally as rising water levels are forcing some to leave their homes.

On Thursday, Emergency Management Director Corey Silcox says residents living near the county rivers and creeks are advised to evacuate. He said they’re preparing for the highest water levels they have seen in the area.

Many residents were expecting the same.

The Chipola River Picnic Area and Boat Landing was underwater on Thursday afternoon. Picnic tables were barely scratching the surface of the water.

David McGeachy was shocked as he toured the creeks and rivers throughout the county.

“I was born and raised here, I’m 72-years-old and I’ve swam in this river all my life,” McGeachy said. “I’ve never seen it above that mark on that tree right there.”

Posted on a tree at the boat landing is a plaque, reading “high water levels.” It was placed there in 1998. On Thursday, it was just below that mark.

Down the road, the playground at Four Mile Creek was also underwater.

McGeachy says the area was just recently repaired from damage caused by Hurricane Michael. Seeing it now, he said was sad.

“I’ve never seen it like that, that’s where I met my wife,” McGeachy said. "When I was small my mother would carry us down and we’d swim in the creek. Looking at it now it’s just; it’ll go back to normal.

Several residents living near the creeks and rivers said Thursday they were getting packed up and ready to evacuate, staying with family and friends.

As water levels are expected to continue rising, emergency officials are stressing to residents not to wait until it’s too late.

