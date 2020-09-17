Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy dies with COVID-19

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -The Clay County Sheriff’s office announced the death of Sergeant Eric Twisdale Wednesday. His death is being treated as a line of duty death related to COVID-19.

Twisdale was serving as supervisor of the Crime Scene Unit at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in 1998 after working for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

In 2010 he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. During his service, he was a team leader on the Dive Team, Honor Guard, and Crisis Negotiation Team.

Officials say he earned a reputation for being courageous.

