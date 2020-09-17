Advertisement

Daylight Saving Time could stay during the pandemic

You may not have to adjust your clocks back an hour in November because U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott introduced a bill to keep the United Sates on daylight saving time during the pandemic.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You may not have to adjust your clocks back an hour in November because U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott introduced a bill to keep the United States on daylight saving time though November 7, 2021.

Americans would also avoid changing their clocks forward an hour in March of 2021.

According to the lawmakers, this bill would provide stability for families already dealing with change like virtual learning, working from home and other disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Senator Rick Scott says he’s glad to join Rubio in leading this effort.

“After months of staying inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, families across the nation could use a little more sunshine and time to enjoy all that Florida has to offer,” said Scott.

They say some potential effects of making daylight saving permanent include: reduced energy usage and car crashes involving pedestrians, increased physical fitness and benefits to the economy.

In March 2019, Senator Rubio re-introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country, but for Florida’s change to apply, a change in the federal statute is required.

In an effort to take effect on November 1st, they say the bill will be placed directly on the senate calendar.

