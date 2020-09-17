Advertisement

Despite winless start, Syrupmakers staying true to course

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Cairo Syrupmakers are 0-2 to start the 2020 season and that, like many things this year, feels a bit weird. But, it’s the current reality for the 'Makers.

However, CHS feels its current slump will pave the way for future successes.

This season has, so far, been a perfect storm for Steve Devourseny’s young squad, playing powerhouses like Fitzgerald and Brooks County out of the gate while shutting down camp for a COVID-19 quarantine.

“So you’ve got to do whatever you’ve gotta do to make sure they’re protected and all precautions so, you know, when they shut us down we couldn’t do anything left to run but we just kept in touch with them, make sure they could do everything and we’re glad to get back,” Devoursney said.

The roster is inexperienced, with only seven returning starters, but talent is never in short supply in Syrup Country, including under center, where converted safety Kevin Speed has fit right in.

“He’s a guy that didn’t play quarterback before, didn’t go through offseason or spring ball or summer ball or seven-on-sevens or padded camps and first game, I thought he did great," Devoursney said. "He made mistakes, but not as many as a lot of first-year quarterbacks, especially with the circumstances we have right now, so we’re really pleased with him.”

The road is not getting any easier, as the 'Makers host their rivals from Thomasville on Friday.

But, Devoursney is not worried, knowing that staying the course will get his squad where they’re going.

“At the end of the day, you’re still 0-2, but it’s a different year, we’re getting better each week and that’s all we can ask. Our kids our playing hard to give us a chance at the end, and that’s all we can ask out of them.”

