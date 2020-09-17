Advertisement

Florida National Guard aids 113 Floridians in Sally response

The Florida National Guard has activated 500 soldiers and airmen in response to Hurricane Sally.
By David Johnson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida National Guard has activated 500 soldiers and airmen in response to Hurricane Sally.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Guard and local first responders successfully evacuated 113 Floridians. Soldiers and airmen were sent to Escambia and Okaloosa counties in the western Panhandle.

Their primary duties include life-saving activities, such as aerial and ground search, rescue and security assistance to law enforcement, and potential follow-up missions as needed.

This morning, Florida Guardsmen with A Co, 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion embedded with Urban Search and Rescue Task...

Posted by Florida National Guard on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Soldiers from our Bravo Troop, 1-153 Cav, are hard at work in Escambia County, working alongside our civilian partners...

Posted by Florida National Guard on Thursday, September 17, 2020

