Florida National Guard aids 113 Floridians in Sally response
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida National Guard has activated 500 soldiers and airmen in response to Hurricane Sally.
As of Thursday afternoon, the National Guard and local first responders successfully evacuated 113 Floridians. Soldiers and airmen were sent to Escambia and Okaloosa counties in the western Panhandle.
Their primary duties include life-saving activities, such as aerial and ground search, rescue and security assistance to law enforcement, and potential follow-up missions as needed.
