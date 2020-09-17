Former Cowboy Jay making impact on special teams for Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite a disappointing first outing to open the 2020 season, edshirt freshman Travis Jay was a bright spot for the Florida State Seminoles on special teams.

Jay saw the field often in Saturday’s season-opener against Georgia Tech, but made his biggest impact on special teams: He had three kick returns for 75 yards, with a long return of 31 yards.

He also added one punt return for 16 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Jay also made one solo tackle.

The Madison County alum said he thought he had a chance to take every return for a touchdown.

“I felt great about it,” Jay said. “It’s something I’m going to do my best at every game. I feel like it can help our team in situations.”

The Seminoles next play on September 26 at Miami.

