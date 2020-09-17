Advertisement

Gadsden County releases home cleanup hotline

Hurricane Sally caused flooding across Gadsden County.
Hurricane Sally caused flooding across Gadsden County.(WCTV)
By David Johnson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County has introduced a home cleanup hotline to aid citizens dealing with damages caused by Hurricane Sally.

The hotline is committed to connecting people with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups, and faith communities.

The local relief groups will aid people with:

  • Cutting fallen trees
  • Drywall, flooring &appliance removal
  • Tarping roofs
  • Mold mitigation

All services are free, but service will not be guaranteed due to overwhelming need.

This hotline will remain open through October 9.

For access to the hotline, call 800-451-1954.

Gadsden County has introduced a home cleanup hotline to aid citizens dealing with damages caused by Hurricane Sally.
Gadsden County has introduced a home cleanup hotline to aid citizens dealing with damages caused by Hurricane Sally.(WCTV)

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gadsden County Schools closed Friday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Gadsden County Schools Superintendent Roger Milton says schools will be closed on Friday.

State

Amendment 4 would require ‘do over’ votes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
“Voters have taken matters into their own hands when the politicians have decided that it’s an issue they don’t want to take on, or they oppose,” said political strategist John Sowinski.

State

Attack ads target Democratic party PPP loan

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The loan was secured by the Florida Democratic Party earlier this year, but the candidates facing the attacks call them misleading and untrue.

News

Talquin Electric sends crews to assist Hurricane Sally clean up in Escambia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Talquin Electric crews are heading out to help restore power in Escambia County after Hurricane Sally left flooding and destruction along the western Panhandle.

Latest News

News

Florida National Guard aids 113 Floridians in Sally response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
The Florida National Guard has activated 500 soldiers and airmen in response to Hurricane Sally.

News

Multiple roads and intersections closed in Calhoun County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced road closures around the area due to flash flooding from Hurricane Sally Thursday.

News

Armed march scheduled for Saturday in Valdosta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley and Pat Mueller
The Revolutionary Black Panther Party's Valdosta chapter obtained a permit for this march, according to the Lowndes County sheriff and a city spokesperson.

News

Grady Co. Sheriff’s Office closed to public after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim McCullough | WALB News
The sheriff's office will be closed until the facility is treated and deputies quarantine for the standard period of time.

News

Former ITT Tech students to see $24 million in student debt relief

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
ITT filed for bankruptcy in 2016 following investigations by state attorneys general and action by the U.S. Department of Education to restict ITT’s access to federal student aid.

News

Live Oak plans around pandemic for Halloween

Updated: 7 hours ago
The City of Live Oak has canceled its traditional Halloween event this year due to the pandemic but found an alternative way to celebrate the holiday.