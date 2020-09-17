Gadsden County releases home cleanup hotline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County has introduced a home cleanup hotline to aid citizens dealing with damages caused by Hurricane Sally.

The hotline is committed to connecting people with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups, and faith communities.

The local relief groups will aid people with:

Cutting fallen trees

Drywall, flooring &appliance removal

Tarping roofs

Mold mitigation

All services are free, but service will not be guaranteed due to overwhelming need.

This hotline will remain open through October 9.

For access to the hotline, call 800-451-1954.

