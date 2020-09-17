Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office reports road closures
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office reported road closures Thursday morning as the area continues to feel Sally’s impact.
Deputies say the following roads are unsafe to travel on:
- Bainbridge Highway at Bumah St./267N.
- 7500 block of Old Federal Rd. at Rocky Comfort
- Blue Star Highway 90 at Hough Farm Rd.
- Rod Shaw Rd. in St. John
- Lanier Rd. at Small Pond in Quincy
- Cane Creek Road, from Sawdust to Old Federal
- A and N Street off of Lincoln Drive in Chattahoochee
- Flat Creek Road near I-10 near Bonnie Hill Rd.
- Flat Creek Road and Bonnie Hill Rd.
- Aspalaga Road and Murray Circle in Sycamore
- Hanna Mill pond Road Cochran and Bassett Road
- Carl Pitts Road and Earnest Road in Greensboro
