Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office reports road closures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office reported road closures Thursday morning as the area continues to feel Sally’s impact.

Deputies say the following roads are unsafe to travel on:

Bainbridge Highway at Bumah St./267N.

7500 block of Old Federal Rd. at Rocky Comfort

Blue Star Highway 90 at Hough Farm Rd.

Rod Shaw Rd. in St. John

Lanier Rd. at Small Pond in Quincy

Cane Creek Road, from Sawdust to Old Federal

A and N Street off of Lincoln Drive in Chattahoochee

Flat Creek Road near I-10 near Bonnie Hill Rd.

Flat Creek Road and Bonnie Hill Rd.

Aspalaga Road and Murray Circle in Sycamore

Hanna Mill pond Road Cochran and Bassett Road

Carl Pitts Road and Earnest Road in Greensboro

