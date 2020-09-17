Advertisement

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office reports road closures

(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office reported road closures Thursday morning as the area continues to feel Sally’s impact.

Deputies say the following roads are unsafe to travel on:

  • Bainbridge Highway at Bumah St./267N.
  • 7500 block of Old Federal Rd. at Rocky Comfort
  • Blue Star Highway 90 at Hough Farm Rd.
  • Rod Shaw Rd. in St. John
  • Lanier Rd. at Small Pond in Quincy
  • Cane Creek Road, from Sawdust to Old Federal
  • A and N Street off of Lincoln Drive in Chattahoochee
  • Flat Creek Road near I-10 near Bonnie Hill Rd.
  • Flat Creek Road and Bonnie Hill Rd.
  • Aspalaga Road and Murray Circle in Sycamore
  • Hanna Mill pond Road Cochran and Bassett Road
  • Carl Pitts Road and Earnest Road in Greensboro

