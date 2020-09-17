Advertisement

Grady Co. Sheriff’s Office closed to public after positive COVID-19 test

Georgia coronavirus(AP)
By Kim McCullough | WALB News
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

The post said the sheriff’s office will be closed until they treat the facility and deputies quarantine for the standard period of time.

Some officers will continue to cover the county and respond to calls for service.

Mandated by the sheriff, all officers and personnel were tested on Tuesday and are awaiting results.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

