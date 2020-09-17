Advertisement

Hamilton touts success of players at next level as draw for recruits

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State men’s head basketball coach Leonard Hamilton spoke to the press for the first time this year on Wednesday.

When asked about what he thought this coming season would look like, Hamilton said he did not know.

He was also asked about his top-ranked 2021 recruiting class, and how he is able to get kids to buy in even though they know they will not average 20 points and 30 minutes a game.

“The fact that we’ve been able to get guys moved on to that next level,” Hamilton said. “Our system is kind of working. Jonathan Isaac was the sixth pick in the draft. He averaged 12 points a game. Some coaches are very comfortable playing seven players. That’s not who we are.”

On Wednesday night, the NCAA approved the start date for the 2020/21 college basketball season for November 25.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Former Cowboy Jay making impact on special teams for Seminoles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Despite a disappointing first outing to open the 2020 season, edshirt freshman Travis Jay was a bright spot for the Florida State Seminoles on special teams.

FHSAA

Jefferson County football quarantined after player exposed to COVID-19, Sneads game canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Jefferson County’s football game Friday with Sneads has been canceled, according to head coach Ira Reynolds.

Basketball

2020-21 college basketball season to start on Nov. 25 after NCAA vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Norlander
The NCAA’s Division I Council voted Wednesday to begin the 2020-21 college basketball season on Nov. 25, sources told CBS Sports.

Seminoles

‘Not good enough’: FSU DC Adam Fuller sees major room for growth

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brendan Sonnone
FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller didn’t sugarcoat what he saw on Saturday.

Latest News

Seminoles

Offensive line work in progress for Noles as season begins

Updated: 13 hours ago
A lot of questions are at aimed at the offensive line because of a late-game James Blackman sack, but it was just one of three sacks surrendered on the night.

FHSAA

Liberty County, NFC volleyball pick up wins

Updated: 13 hours ago
The volleyball teams of Liberty County and North Florida Christian picked up wins.

FHSAA

Liberty County, NFC volleyball pick up wins

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The volleyball teams of Liberty County and North Florida Christian picked up wins.

Seminoles

Florida State women’s soccer excited to start the season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The first match of the season will be Thursday at 8 p.m. at the soccer complex.

Seminoles

‘Everything has to work together’: Offensive line work in progress for Noles as season begins

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
As Florida State football looks to answer the question of what went wrong in Saturday’s loss to Georgia Tech, many are looking at the offensive line.

Seminoles

Proud Seminole Moment: Former player, long-time assistant ready to step in for FSU women’s hoops

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
Brooke Wyckoff was once Coach Sue’s go-to player but, for the last decade, she’s been her right-hand woman, turning away other opportunities to stay with her alma mater.