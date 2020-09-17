Hamilton touts success of players at next level as draw for recruits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State men’s head basketball coach Leonard Hamilton spoke to the press for the first time this year on Wednesday.

When asked about what he thought this coming season would look like, Hamilton said he did not know.

He was also asked about his top-ranked 2021 recruiting class, and how he is able to get kids to buy in even though they know they will not average 20 points and 30 minutes a game.

“The fact that we’ve been able to get guys moved on to that next level,” Hamilton said. “Our system is kind of working. Jonathan Isaac was the sixth pick in the draft. He averaged 12 points a game. Some coaches are very comfortable playing seven players. That’s not who we are.”

On Wednesday night, the NCAA approved the start date for the 2020/21 college basketball season for November 25.

