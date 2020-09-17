Innovation Park receives $10.2 million grant, hand delivered by US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Innovation Park has received a $10.2 million Economic Development Administration grant to create the North Florida Innovation Labs.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross traveled to Tallahassee to award the check in-person and toured Danfoss Turbocor Compressors.

The new labs will be a 40,000 square foot facility, with many types of wet labs, engineering space, a tissue and bioculture area, and protoype development space. It will be the first mixed-use business incubator and accelerator in the region. Leaders say it will bring diversity to the industries in Tallahassee and Leon County.

“The proposed project will help promote economic diversity and resilience in the wake of Hurricane Michael,” said Secretary Ross.

Leaders hope the new space will keep university students in town after graduation.

“Faculty who are getting patents and developing technology and spinning up companies, those are the ones who are writing these million and two million-dollar research grants,” said Dr. Gary Ostrander, the Vice President for Research at Florida State University. He explained those grants will pay alumni salaries.

“Those that want to stay here get the opportunity to stay here because the jobs will be here,” said Mayor John Dailey.

“It will give us space to grow those businesses, and it is a gamechanger,” said Commissioner Kristin Dozier.

Kimberly Moore, Chair of the Leon County Research Development Authority, said the new labs will “move entrepreneurs through the journey from lab research to market reality, all while supporting economic growth.”

WCTV’s Monica Casey asked Secretary Ross how important technology-based jobs will be to the recovery of the US economy.

“The COVID 19 solution is itself a demonstration of how important technology is. There are quite a few biotech and pharmaceutical companies right now struggling mightily in order to get the vaccine and the cure out quickly,” he said.

The total construction will cost $17 million and is scheduled to be completed in early 2023. You can learn more about Innovation Park here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.