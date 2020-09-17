Advertisement

Innovation Park receives $10.2 million grant, hand delivered by US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hand delivered a $10.2 million check to Innovation Park to go toward the creation of North Florida Innovation Labs.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hand delivered a $10.2 million check to Innovation Park to go toward the creation of North Florida Innovation Labs.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Innovation Park has received a $10.2 million Economic Development Administration grant to create the North Florida Innovation Labs.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross traveled to Tallahassee to award the check in-person and toured Danfoss Turbocor Compressors.

The new labs will be a 40,000 square foot facility, with many types of wet labs, engineering space, a tissue and bioculture area, and protoype development space. It will be the first mixed-use business incubator and accelerator in the region. Leaders say it will bring diversity to the industries in Tallahassee and Leon County.

“The proposed project will help promote economic diversity and resilience in the wake of Hurricane Michael,” said Secretary Ross.

Leaders hope the new space will keep university students in town after graduation.

“Faculty who are getting patents and developing technology and spinning up companies, those are the ones who are writing these million and two million-dollar research grants,” said Dr. Gary Ostrander, the Vice President for Research at Florida State University. He explained those grants will pay alumni salaries.

“Those that want to stay here get the opportunity to stay here because the jobs will be here,” said Mayor John Dailey.

“It will give us space to grow those businesses, and it is a gamechanger,” said Commissioner Kristin Dozier.

Kimberly Moore, Chair of the Leon County Research Development Authority, said the new labs will “move entrepreneurs through the journey from lab research to market reality, all while supporting economic growth.”

WCTV’s Monica Casey asked Secretary Ross how important technology-based jobs will be to the recovery of the US economy.

“The COVID 19 solution is itself a demonstration of how important technology is. There are quite a few biotech and pharmaceutical companies right now struggling mightily in order to get the vaccine and the cure out quickly,” he said.

The total construction will cost $17 million and is scheduled to be completed in early 2023. You can learn more about Innovation Park here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee International Airport serving as logistical staging area for Hurricane Sally relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
The airport was notified by the state on Tuesday that it would be the best option for an LSA; they’ve been preparing since then.

News

River Levels expected to rise after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Rainfall from Hurricane Sally will raise river levels across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

News

Calhoun County still feeling aftermath of Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Calhoun County is still feeling the aftermath of Hurricane Sally as rising water levels are forcing some to leave their homes.

GHSA

Despite winless start, Syrupmakers staying true to course

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Cairo Syrupmakers are 0-2 to start the 2020 season and that, like many things this year, feels a bit weird. But, it’s the current reality for the 'Makers.

Latest News

News

Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: September 17, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 17.

News

Gadsden County Schools closed Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Gadsden County Schools Superintendent Roger Milton says schools will be closed on Friday.

State

Amendment 4 would require ‘do over’ votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
“Voters have taken matters into their own hands when the politicians have decided that it’s an issue they don’t want to take on, or they oppose,” said political strategist John Sowinski.

State

Attack ads target Democratic party PPP loan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The loan was secured by the Florida Democratic Party earlier this year, but the candidates facing the attacks call them misleading and untrue.

News

Talquin Electric sends crews to assist Hurricane Sally clean up in Escambia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Talquin Electric crews are heading out to help restore power in Escambia County after Hurricane Sally left flooding and destruction along the western Panhandle.

News

Gadsden County releases home cleanup hotline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
Gadsden County has introduced a home cleanup hotline to aid citizens dealing with damages caused by Hurricane Sally.