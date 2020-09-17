Advertisement

Jefferson County football quarantined after player exposed to COVID-19, Sneads game canceled

Friday's game between Jefferson County and Sneads has been canceled.
Friday's game between Jefferson County and Sneads has been canceled.(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County’s football game Friday with Sneads has been canceled, according to head coach Ira Reynolds.

Reynolds told WCTV the Tigers' 33-man roster is in quarantine, along with all the coaches and managers. He said this is the result of a player being exposed to COVID-19.

Reynolds added he does not know how long the quarantine will last and is waiting to hear back from the health department on the next steps.

“We’re just praying that everyone is ok and that no one tests positive,” Reynolds said. “This is a game, but I’m more concerned with life at this point.”

The Tigers' head coach says he does not know when the player was exposed.

