Majority of NFC football team quarantined, won’t play next two games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The majority of the North Florida Christian football team is quarantined after playing against a Jefferson County player who was exposed to COVID-19, according to NFC athletic director Mike Posey.

Posey said through contact tracing, the Leon County Health Department advised that 30 of 34 players, who were "on the field” with potential direct contact with the player, quarantine. The student-athletes will shift to remote learning and are not allowed to be on campus. Coaches and other personnel who were not in direct contact are not being asked to quarantine, per Posey.

The quarantine means the team will not play its next two schedule games, this Friday’s home contest against St. John Paul II and next Friday’s road affair at Valwood.

Posey added NFC head coach Steve Price and Jefferson County coach Ira Reynolds talked last night about the situation. Head coach Steve Price informed the parents via email, according to the athletic director.

Posey said the players “are disappointed” about not being able to play in the games.

“High school is a snapshot in life,” Posey said. “You only have a limited window to play high school football.”

Last Friday at North Florida Christian, the Eagles defeated Jefferson County 32-0. Posey said there is a chance the game with JP II could be made up since both teams have the same open date later in the season.

