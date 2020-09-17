Advertisement

Majority of NFC football team quarantined, won’t play next two games

North Florida Christian logo
North Florida Christian logo(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The majority of the North Florida Christian football team is quarantined after playing against a Jefferson County player who was exposed to COVID-19, according to NFC athletic director Mike Posey.

Posey said through contact tracing, the Leon County Health Department advised that 30 of 34 players, who were "on the field” with potential direct contact with the player, quarantine. The student-athletes will shift to remote learning and are not allowed to be on campus. Coaches and other personnel who were not in direct contact are not being asked to quarantine, per Posey.

The quarantine means the team will not play its next two schedule games, this Friday’s home contest against St. John Paul II and next Friday’s road affair at Valwood.

Posey added NFC head coach Steve Price and Jefferson County coach Ira Reynolds talked last night about the situation. Head coach Steve Price informed the parents via email, according to the athletic director.

Posey said the players “are disappointed” about not being able to play in the games.

“High school is a snapshot in life,” Posey said. “You only have a limited window to play high school football.”

Last Friday at North Florida Christian, the Eagles defeated Jefferson County 32-0. Posey said there is a chance the game with JP II could be made up since both teams have the same open date later in the season.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

North Florida Christian offers to help FAMU DRS with senior night quandary

Updated: 2 hours ago
At the end of the high school football season, programs honor their seniors at the final home game for the contributions they make on and off the field. This year, for FAMU DRS, that will not be possible.

Seminoles

Hamilton touts success of players at next level as draw for recruits

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
When asked about what he thought this coming season would look like, Hamilton said he did not know.

Seminoles

Former Cowboy Jay making impact on special teams for Seminoles

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Despite a disappointing first outing to open the 2020 season, edshirt freshman Travis Jay was a bright spot for the Florida State Seminoles on special teams.

FHSAA

Jefferson County football quarantined after player exposed to COVID-19, Sneads game canceled

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Jefferson County’s football game Friday with Sneads has been canceled, according to head coach Ira Reynolds.

Latest News

Basketball

2020-21 college basketball season to start on Nov. 25 after NCAA vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Norlander
The NCAA’s Division I Council voted Wednesday to begin the 2020-21 college basketball season on Nov. 25, sources told CBS Sports.

Seminoles

‘Not good enough’: FSU DC Adam Fuller sees major room for growth

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brendan Sonnone
FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller didn’t sugarcoat what he saw on Saturday.

Seminoles

Offensive line work in progress for Noles as season begins

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT
A lot of questions are at aimed at the offensive line because of a late-game James Blackman sack, but it was just one of three sacks surrendered on the night.

FHSAA

Liberty County, NFC volleyball pick up wins

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
The volleyball teams of Liberty County and North Florida Christian picked up wins.

FHSAA

Liberty County, NFC volleyball pick up wins

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The volleyball teams of Liberty County and North Florida Christian picked up wins.

Seminoles

Florida State women’s soccer excited to start the season

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The first match of the season will be Thursday at 8 p.m. at the soccer complex.