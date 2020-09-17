Advertisement

Multiple roads and intersections closed in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced road closures around the area due to flash flooding from Hurricane Sally Thursday.
By David Johnson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced road closures around the area due to flash flooding from Hurricane Sally Thursday.

Drivers should expect closures for the following roads:

  • NW Bodiford Rd. (at Oglesby intersection)
  • NW New Landing Rd.
  • NW Gaston Spivey Rd NW
  • Hanna Tower Rd. West
  • Closed 1 mile West of SR 71 SW CR 12
  • Closed South of SW CR 392 John F. Bailey Rd. - six inches of water Clayton shiver
  • Closed on South End near SR71 at Crooked Creek Crossing Mac Nursery Rd (at Hwy 73 intersection) CR 4 CR 5 (about a ¼ mile down – large section is 1 ft under water)

Calhoun sheriffs have asked that people refrain from driving to the Chipola River, as homeowners are trying to get their valuables and belongings out ahead of the flooding.

This is a developing story. WCTV will update it once the sheriff’s office provides updates.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

