National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Cook County
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee says an EF-0 tornado with winds of 75 mph touched down in Cook County on Wednesday.
NWS confirmed this at 12:43 p.m. via Twitter.
According to the NWS, the tornado started around 4:26 p.m. in Cecil and ended two minutes later. Cook County emergency managers gave photos of tree and powerline damage along MJ Taylor Road which appeared to be a “tornadic debris signature" on the Moddy Air Force Base Radar, NWS says. No other damage was seen in the area.
No injuries or deaths were reported in this weather event.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.