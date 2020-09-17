Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Cook County

Generic tornado graphic
Generic tornado graphic(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee says an EF-0 tornado with winds of 75 mph touched down in Cook County on Wednesday.

NWS confirmed this at 12:43 p.m. via Twitter.

According to the NWS, the tornado started around 4:26 p.m. in Cecil and ended two minutes later. Cook County emergency managers gave photos of tree and powerline damage along MJ Taylor Road which appeared to be a “tornadic debris signature" on the Moddy Air Force Base Radar, NWS says. No other damage was seen in the area.

No injuries or deaths were reported in this weather event.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 17, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Weather

WCTV's team coverage of Sally's impact across Big Bend

Updated: 6 hours ago
Tropical Storm Sally brought strong winds and heavy rain to the North Florida area Wednesday.

Weather

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 17, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: September 16, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, September 16.

Latest News

Weather

Sally now a tropical depression

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
The impacts on Sally will continue to be felt after landfall Wednesday with a threat of heavy rain, flooding, and tornadoes.

Weather

Tornado warnings in affect across Big Bend and South Georgia

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

Weather

Tropical Storm Sally Flooding in North Florida

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
Tropical Storm Sally brought heavy rains and winds throughout North Florida Wednesday. These are the images taken from WCTV's coverage area.

Weather

Rain from Sally causes flash flooding in Gadsden, Jackson, Calhoun and Liberty counties

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV reached out to emergency management officials in our western counties to see how Hurricane Sally is affecting the area.

Forecast

Hannah’s Noon Forecast: Sept. 16, 2020

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier takes a look at how Hurricane Sally is impacting our area.

Forecast

Hannah’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 16, 2020

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier tracked tornado warnings in our area throughout Wednesday morning.