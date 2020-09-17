National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Cook County

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee says an EF-0 tornado with winds of 75 mph touched down in Cook County on Wednesday.

NWS confirmed this at 12:43 p.m. via Twitter.

🌪Survey determined an EF-0 tornado with winds of 75mph touched down in Cook County yesterday. For full details visit: https://t.co/GYSHvsOOzF pic.twitter.com/8mBnb54oXy — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) September 17, 2020

According to the NWS, the tornado started around 4:26 p.m. in Cecil and ended two minutes later. Cook County emergency managers gave photos of tree and powerline damage along MJ Taylor Road which appeared to be a “tornadic debris signature" on the Moddy Air Force Base Radar, NWS says. No other damage was seen in the area.

No injuries or deaths were reported in this weather event.

