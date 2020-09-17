Advertisement

North Florida Christian offers to help FAMU DRS with senior night quandary

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At the end of the high school football season, programs honor their seniors at the final home game for the contributions they make on and off the field. This year, that will not be possible for FAMU DRS.

FAMU DRS is playing all of its games on the road this year because their home field, Bragg Memorial Stadium, is currently being used as a testing site for coronavirus. Coach Jones said it would be too much effort of transitioning the stadium to get ready for a Friday night game, after performing testing all day.

North Florida Christian head coach Steve Price heard about the situation and offered to let his district rival honor their seniors on NFC’s home turf. He suggested they have a joint senior night with NFC.

“We’re weighing our options,” head coach Cedric Jones said. “Parents are thinking about a few things. It was nice of NFC to extend that. We built a lot of goodwill of the last four years. We want to keep that part going. We want to keep the rivalry strong, but everything else can still be cordial.”

“I just kind of felt like those kids deserve a senior night,” Price said. “So hopefully that’ll all work out. I think that there is a spot for respect in high school football. I think it’s a tremendous opportunity to show respect for that program and also show our guys how to respect other people.”

As of right now, FAMU DRS Coach Cedric Jones has not made a final decision. This week, FAMU DRS opens the season at Maclay.

