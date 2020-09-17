River Levels expected to rise after Hurricane Sally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rainfall from Hurricane Sally will raise river levels across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

In the Big Bend, the Apalachicola River, near Blountstown on the border of Liberty and Calhoun counties, is forecasted to rise over the next several days and crest Sunday and into Monday at six and a half feet above flood stage.

The river is expected to remain above flood stage past the beginning of next week.

The Ochlockonee River, near Bloxham on the border of Leon and Gadsden counties, is expected to crest Friday afternoon at one and a half feet above flood stage. The river is expected to stay in flood stage through Saturday afternoon.

In South Georgia, the Flint River is also expected to rise over the next several days. The Flint River in Bainbridge is forecasted to crest Sunday afternoon at just over one and a half feet above flood stage.

Big Bend & South Georgia River Levels (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

The above image displays river gauge data provided by the National Weather Service. This image shows river conditions as of Thursday evening. For the latest river levels from the National Weather Service click here.

Based on these river forecasts, flooding conditions are expected to continue for the next several days in the Big Bend and southwestern Georgia. It’s important to remember not to drive through flooded roadways and use sandbags if your area is prone to flooding.

