Tallahassee International Airport serving as logistical staging area for Hurricane Sally relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee International Airport is currently serving as a Logistical Staging Area for state emergency operations in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

The airport was notified by the state on Tuesday that it would be the best option for an LSA; they’ve been preparing since then.

Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin says quite a bit of equipment has already been transported west, but more is still coming in.

The airport has converted a taxiway, lining up semi trailers, filled with water, food, tarps, and other supplies.

You can also find generators, pumps, forklifts, lights, and all kinds of equipment in the parking lot.

With all of these operations, TLH still has to continue regular daily services.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s one that we’re certainly up to, and we’re proud to be able to participate in. We appreciate the opportunity to help out, because we know just how important that activity is,” said Durwin.

Durwin also says there could be aviation support coming to the airport, so you may see helicopters in the area in the coming days.

He anticipates the LSA could be open for weeks, depending on the damage out west.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.