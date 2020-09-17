Talquin Electric sends crews to assist Hurricane Sally clean up in Escambia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Talquin Electric crews are heading out to help restore power in Escambia County after Hurricane Sally left flooding and destruction along the western Panhandle.

The Gadsden County crews say they’re ready to face any challenge that comes their way.

“It’s long, hard hours and hard work, but it’s very rewarding. These guys really enjoy it. When you go to a neighborhood that’s been out of power for five, ten days, you know anywhere from that, and you give them power back, it’s a great feeling. It’s a really good feeling when people come out and thank you,” said Bobby Robison, Assistant Superintendent of Talquin Electric.

The crews are taking four Talquin trucks to Escambia County.

