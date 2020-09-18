Advertisement

Blueprint Board votes to allocate $10 million to FAMU for Bragg Memorial Stadium repairs

FAMU's Bragg Memorial Stadium could get upgrades if Blueprint decides to fund the repairs.
FAMU's Bragg Memorial Stadium could get upgrades if Blueprint decides to fund the repairs.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After more than an hour of discussion, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency voted to allocate $10 million to FAMU for Bragg Memorial Stadium repairs.

The $10 million will be taken from the $40 million originally allocated to FSU for the creation of a convention center; that project is now left with $30 million.

WCTV previously spoke with FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson about the needs of the stadium.

“It has spurred economic development for the entire community. And it’s one of those measures that I am really thankful that the task force has moved onto the next level of consideration,” said President Robinson.

Robinson said there are structural issues at the stadium that need to be taken care of; FAMU is also hoping to improve the restrooms, deal with ADA issues, and work on accommodations for press boxes and visitors.

The funding request was time sensitive; if repairs were not made before the next season, FAMU football would not be able to play at the stadium. Commissioners had voted back in July for more analysis, which was brought to Thursday’s meeting.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

