Clinch County High Schools closed to students for week after positive COVID-19 cases

(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Clinch County High School says the school will be temporarily closed to students beginning Friday and extending through Friday, September 25 due to COVID-19.

We are constantly reviewing our COVID data and consulting with local medical professionals regarding positive cases and...

Posted by Clinch County High School on Thursday, September 17, 2020

The school says CCHS students will take home assigned Chromebooks in order to participate in distance learning during the closure.

The school adds all extra-curricular activities will be suspended.

According to the school’s Facebook page, Clinch County Elementary and Middle School will remain open for students.

