Clinch County High Schools closed to students for week after positive COVID-19 cases
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Clinch County High School says the school will be temporarily closed to students beginning Friday and extending through Friday, September 25 due to COVID-19.
The school says CCHS students will take home assigned Chromebooks in order to participate in distance learning during the closure.
The school adds all extra-curricular activities will be suspended.
According to the school’s Facebook page, Clinch County Elementary and Middle School will remain open for students.
