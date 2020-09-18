Advertisement

Firefighter dies battling California wildfire

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says a firefighter died battling a wildfire in the San Bernardino National Forest in California.

The agency says in a news release that the death occurred Thursday as crews battled the El Dorado Fire. The name of the firefighter is being withheld until family members are notified.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the El Dorado Fire has been burning since Sept. 5. It has burned more than 19,000 acres and is about 66% contained.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump blasts lessons about racism and slavery, plans ‘patriotic education’ commission

Updated: moments ago
During a Constitution Day speech at the National Archives Museum on Thursday, Trump blamed school curricula for inciting race-related protests.

National Politics

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

National

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

Latest News

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 7 hours ago

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

National

‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winston Groom, the author of the novel “Forrest Gump” that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a pop cultural phenomenon, has died.

News

Leon County Sheriff’s Office ‘reevaluating its relationship’ with private transfer company after airport escape

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
After an accused killer briefly escaped custody at the Tallahassee airport, the Leon County Sheriff's Office is reconsidering its relationship with a private transfer company.