FSU president: Students will face suspension for COVID violations

(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University President John Thrasher says students who violate the university’s coronavirus guidelines will be disciplined.

In a message sent to all students Friday, Thrasher says any student who tests positive and fails to isolate may be suspended from FSU for a minimum of one semester. Also, if students host or attend a large party or gathering, they may face “serious disciplinary action."

“Let me be clear – these behaviors are hindering our ability to continue the in-person experience this fall and the traditions we all cherish,” Thrasher says.

Additionally, Thrasher wrote in his note that the FSU Police Department, Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office will monitor bars, restaurants and off-campus residences to make sure Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and university COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.

Law enforcement will also keep a close eye on residence halls and Greek housing to make sure the guidance is followed.

Thrasher also says effective immediately, anyone who does not follow the appropriate safety guidelines in any university facility will be required to leave that facility. New policies for football game days will be announced next week, according to the message.

“If you are already doing your part, thank you for taking your obligations seriously. If you are not, it’s past time to act responsibly," Thrasher says. "Please uphold the Garnet and Gold and do the right thing.”

In its latest dashboard update, FSU reported 1,230 students have tested positive for coronavirus after 14,716 tests were conducted on campus. The data was collected from August 2 through Sept. 11.

The first week of the semester, WCTV reported multiple arrests following a large party on August 23 at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, which is not recognized by the university, house. Just days later, FSU announced at least one person who attended a party there had tested positive for coronavirus.

You can find FSU’s fall 2020 plan on coronavirus here. You can read Thrasher’s full letter to students at this link.

