Advertisement

Gadsden County residents experience heavy flooding during Hurricane Sally

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Sally wreaked havoc in Gadsden County as flood waters washed out roads and inundated neighborhoods.

Residents in the area say they are still dealing with the fallout from Wednesday’s storm as they try to clean up any damage.

On Flagler Street in Quincy, some residents say they saw knee to waist deep water and it was nothing like they’ve ever seen during any other storm system.

Marlinda Johnson who has lived on Flagler Street for decades took video as some of her neighbors make their way through the floodwaters.

Johnson tells WCTV her home was the only home on her block that saw flooding inside the home.

“It felt like I was totally overtaken with emotion I haven’t had a chance to process it yet because as I look around my house the smell in here is horrible it’s just disheartening,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s neighbor Helen Jackson says the water did not flood her home but was close to seeping through.

“The water was up to the stop step my top steps about to come into my house and we had…it was so much water in my front yard it was like it was a pond,” said Helen Jackson.

Jackson says during the storm she was also fearful for her life and her family’s life.

“I was scared to go to sleep because I was afraid if I went to sleep and woke up my house was going to be destroyed with water and I don’t want nobody to have the kind of feeling that you can’t go to sleep in your own home,” said Jackson.

Both are now bracing themselves if another flood were to come through their area.

Johnson and Jackson say they hope to receive help from the city and county so floodwaters don’t damage their homes in the future.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Tallahassee police respond to shots fired near Woodville Highway and Gaile Ave.

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
A TPD spokesperson says no injuries have been reported at this time.

News

Tallahassee Police Department to undergo accreditation assessment

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By David Johnson
The examination will review all TPD policy, procedures, management, operations, and support services.

News

Thomasville installs school zone speed cameras

Updated: 1 hours ago
The police department is teaming with a private company, RedSpeed USA, to install automated speed enforcement cameras.

News

Leon County Sheriff’s Office ‘reevaluating its relationship’ with private transfer company after airport escape

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to Deputy Shade McMillan, accused murderer Yuri Harris was being extradited from Missouri Wednesday when he escaped his guards around 2 p.m.

Latest News

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 17, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
What's Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

News

Leon County Sheriff’s Office ‘reevaluating its relationship’ with private transfer company after airport escape

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
After an accused killer briefly escaped custody at the Tallahassee airport, the Leon County Sheriff's Office is reconsidering its relationship with a private transfer company.

News

Clinch County High Schools closed to students for week after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Clinch County High School says the school will be temporarily closed to students beginning Friday and extending through Friday, September 25 due to COVID-19.