Grilled Scallops with Summer Sweet Corn Salad

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 4 small ears of corn, shucked
  • Grapeseed oil, for brushing
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • 4 oz ricotta salata cheese, crumbled
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • Mexican hot sauce, to taste
  • 12 large sea scallops, patted dry
  • Cilantro, chopped, for serving
  • Lime wedges, for serving

METHOD

Preheat grill on high. In a large bowl, toss garlic and onion with lime juice and let stand for 10 minutes.

Brush the corn with oil and grill until charred and just tender, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a work surface to cool, and then cut the kernels off the cobs.

Whisk the mayonnaise and chile powder into the garlic, onion and lime juice. Add the cheese and corn and combine. Season with salt, pepper, and hot sauce.

Brush the scallops with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over very high heat until nicely browned and barely cooked through, about 2 minutes on the first side, 1 minute on the second side. Divide the corn salad onto 4 plates and top with the scallops. Serve topped with cilantro and lime wedges on the side.

Grilled Scallops with Summer Sweet Corn Salad

