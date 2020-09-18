Advertisement

Liberty County football players in quarantine, game vs. Blounstown canceled

According to Liberty County’s head football coach, this week’s game against Blountstown High School is the only one that will be canceled as a result of the quarantine.
According to Liberty County’s head football coach, this week’s game against Blountstown High School is the only one that will be canceled as a result of the quarantine.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple Liberty County High School football players are in quarantine after contact tracing revealed they came into close contact with someone who was positive for coronavirus, the school’s head coach confirmed to WCTV.

According to Liberty County’s head football coach, this week’s game against Blountstown High School is the only one that will be canceled as a result of the quarantine.

This is a developing story. WCTV is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Hamilton touts success of players at next level as draw for recruits

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida State men’s head basketball coach Leonard Hamilton spoke to the press for the first time this year on Wednesday.

FHSAA

Jefferson County football quarantined after player exposed to COVID-19, Sneads game canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
Jefferson County’s football game Friday with Sneads has been canceled, according to head coach Ira Reynolds.

GHSA

Valdosta football ‘more focused’ this week ahead of Bainbridge game

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Friday, Valdosta will take the field for the second time this season after last week’s game was canceled when Tift County had a high rate of COVID-19 on the team.

Sports

Majority of NFC football team quarantined, won’t play next two games

Updated: 2 hours ago
The majority of the North Florida Christian football team is quarantined after playing against a Jefferson County player who was exposed to COVID-19.

Latest News

GHSA

Valdosta football ‘more focused’ this week ahead of Bainbridge game

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rush Propst and company will face a talented Bainbridge team.

Sports

Football Friday Night preview- GMS 9/18/2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Rob and Michael preview tonight's Football Friday Night schedule.

GHSA

Despite winless start, Syrupmakers staying true to course

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Cairo Syrupmakers are 0-2 to start the 2020 season and that, like many things this year, feels a bit weird. But, it’s the current reality for the 'Makers.

Sports

Despite winless start, Syrupmakers staying true to course

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Cairo Syrupmakers are 0-2 to start the 2020 season and that, like many things this year, feels a bit weird

FHSAA

Majority of NFC football team quarantined, won’t play next two games

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The majority of the North Florida Christian football team is quarantined after playing against a Jefferson County player who was exposed to COVID-19, according to NFC athletic director Mike Posey.

FHSAA

North Florida Christian offers to help FAMU DRS with senior night quandary

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT
At the end of the high school football season, programs honor their seniors at the final home game for the contributions they make on and off the field. This year, for FAMU DRS, that will not be possible.