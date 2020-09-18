Liberty County football players in quarantine, game vs. Blounstown canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple Liberty County High School football players are in quarantine after contact tracing revealed they came into close contact with someone who was positive for coronavirus, the school’s head coach confirmed to WCTV.

According to Liberty County’s head football coach, this week’s game against Blountstown High School is the only one that will be canceled as a result of the quarantine.

This is a developing story. WCTV is working to gather more information.

