Mongolian Beef and Broccoli with Stir-Fry Noodles

By Chef Douglas Sutton
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Chef Douglas Sutton put his cooking skills on display as he whipped up this Asian delicacy for WCTV’s Art Myers and Michael Hudak.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound flank steak cut across the grain into 1/8″ thin slices, then cut into 2″ length pieces*
  • 1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • vegetable or peanut oil

STIR FRY

  • 3 cups broccoli florets
  • 1 red bell pepper thinly sliced then cut in half
  • 1/2 container baby bok choy, sliced
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

SAUCE

  • 1/2 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1/4 cup Asian sweet chili sauce (like Mae Ploy)
  • 2 tablespoons Mirin
  • 1 tablespoon quality hoisin sauce (Lee Kum Kee or Kikkoman)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1-2 teaspoons Sriracha/ Asian hot chili sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Add beef to a large freezer bag along with 1 tablespoon soy sauce. Toss to evenly coat. Add 1/4 cup cornstarch and toss to evenly coat. Let sit at room temperature 30-60 minutes.**
  2. Whisk the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside.
  3. Heat 1-2 tablespoons vegetable oil or peanut oil a large nonstick skillet over HIGH heat until very hot and sizzling. Add half of the beef to the skillet in a single layer and sear 1 minute, flip over and cook 1 more minute (it will cook more in the sauce). Don’t overcook or it won’t be as tender! Transfer beef to a large plate and cover. Repeat***
  4. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the now-empty skillet; heat over high heat. Add the broccoli and saute for 30 seconds. Add 3 tablespoons water, cover pan, and lower heat to medium. Steam broccoli for 2 minutes.
  5. Push the broccoli to the sides of the skillet and add 1 teaspoon olive oil. Add bell pepper, green onions, garlic, ginger, and sauté with broccoli 1 minute.
  6. Return the beef to the skillet and toss to combine. Whisk the sauce to recombine then add to the skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce is thickened, the beef is cooked and vegetables are crisp tender, about 1-2 minutes. Taste and add additional sriracha, sweet chili sauce, etc. if desired.
  7. Serve with rice and garnish with fresh green onions.
  8. Enjoy!

Mongolian Beef and Broccoli with Stir-Fry Noodles

