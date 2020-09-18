Tallahassee Police Department to undergo accreditation assessment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell announced Friday that the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will conduct a virtual examination of his department.

“The Tallahassee Police Department is one of the longest-tenured, internationally accredited law enforcement agencies in the country, and we welcome CALEA’s continued assessment and input to improve service delivery to the citizens of Tallahassee,” Chief Revell said.

The examination will review all of TPD’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services.

Verification by the CALEA ensures that TPD continues to meet state-of-the-art standards to keep its long-standing accreditation in tact, and is good for four years.

An assessment team from @CALEA_org will conduct a virtual examination of all aspects of TPD policy & procedures, management, operations & support services. As part of this, TPD employees & local residents are invited to offer comments on 10/20. Learn more: https://t.co/UUsX3dU3Mw pic.twitter.com/8DwNxGaym2 — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) September 18, 2020

TPD employees and local community members can offer comments by calling 850-891-4424 on Oct. 20 anytime from 1 to 4 p.m.

Written comments can also be addressed to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Va, 20155 or email them to calea@calea.org.

Comments will be taken by the assessment team, have a ten minute limitation and must address the departments compliance with CALEA’s standards.

