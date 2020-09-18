Advertisement

Tallahassee police respond to shots fired near Woodville Highway and Gaile Ave.

(WKYT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is responding after shots were fired near Gaile Avenue and Woodville Highway Friday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, officers arrived at the 3500 block of Woodville Highway around 10:45 a.m.

A TPD spokesperson says no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police Department to undergo accreditation assessment

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By David Johnson
The examination will review all TPD policy, procedures, management, operations, and support services.

News

Gadsden County residents experience heavy flooding during Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Residents in the area say they are still dealing with the fallout from Wednesday’s storm as they try to clean up any damage.

News

Thomasville installs school zone speed cameras

Updated: 1 hour ago
The police department is teaming with a private company, RedSpeed USA, to install automated speed enforcement cameras.

News

Leon County Sheriff’s Office ‘reevaluating its relationship’ with private transfer company after airport escape

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to Deputy Shade McMillan, accused murderer Yuri Harris was being extradited from Missouri Wednesday when he escaped his guards around 2 p.m.

Latest News

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 17, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
What's Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

News

Leon County Sheriff’s Office ‘reevaluating its relationship’ with private transfer company after airport escape

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
After an accused killer briefly escaped custody at the Tallahassee airport, the Leon County Sheriff's Office is reconsidering its relationship with a private transfer company.

News

Clinch County High Schools closed to students for week after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Clinch County High School says the school will be temporarily closed to students beginning Friday and extending through Friday, September 25 due to COVID-19.