Tallahassee police respond to shots fired near Woodville Highway and Gaile Ave.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is responding after shots were fired near Gaile Avenue and Woodville Highway Friday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, officers arrived at the 3500 block of Woodville Highway around 10:45 a.m.

A TPD spokesperson says no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.

