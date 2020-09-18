Advertisement

Thomasville installs school zone speed cameras

School zone speed camera in Thomasville, GA
School zone speed camera in Thomasville, GA(Thomasville Police)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Police in Thomasville are harnessing technology to keep an eye on drivers in school zones.

The department is teaming with a private company, RedSpeed USA, to install automated speed enforcement cameras.

The cameras are now set up in school zones along East and West Jackson Street, East Clay Street, and South Broad Street. They will operate from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days.

Right now, drivers caught on camera going too fast will get a warning. Starting Monday, October 12, actual citations will be issued. Fines begin at $75, go up to $125 for repeat offenders, and do not go on a driver’s history, according to police. All violations can be contested in Municipal Court.

A sworn officer will review and approve each violation before a citation is issued and mailed by RedSpeed to the address associated with the vehicle, according to the police department.

“We have high hopes that automated enforcement will encourage drivers to slow down and obey the law in school zones,” said Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich.

“Traffic fatalities are the number one cause of death for children ages 5 to 14 and young adults ages 15 to 29. Very minimal reductions in speed make the roads much safer, especially for children,” the chief said.

The Georgia State Legislature approved a bill in 2018 allowing for automated enforcement in school zones.

The city says the contract with RedSpeed comes with no up-front costs to the city. The company installed the equipment and fines will pay for the service.

RedSpeed USA, based out of Illinois, has partnered with more than 40 law enforcement jurisdictions in Georgia to date.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Tallahassee police respond to shots fired near Woodville Highway and Gaile Ave.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
A TPD spokesperson says no injuries have been reported at this time.

News

Tallahassee Police Department to undergo accreditation assessment

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By David Johnson
The examination will review all TPD policy, procedures, management, operations, and support services.

News

Gadsden County residents experience heavy flooding during Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Residents in the area say they are still dealing with the fallout from Wednesday’s storm as they try to clean up any damage.

News

Leon County Sheriff’s Office ‘reevaluating its relationship’ with private transfer company after airport escape

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to Deputy Shade McMillan, accused murderer Yuri Harris was being extradited from Missouri Wednesday when he escaped his guards around 2 p.m.

Latest News

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 17, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
What's Brewing? Sept. 18, 2020

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

News

Leon County Sheriff’s Office ‘reevaluating its relationship’ with private transfer company after airport escape

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
After an accused killer briefly escaped custody at the Tallahassee airport, the Leon County Sheriff's Office is reconsidering its relationship with a private transfer company.

News

Clinch County High Schools closed to students for week after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Clinch County High School says the school will be temporarily closed to students beginning Friday and extending through Friday, September 25 due to COVID-19.