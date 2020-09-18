Thomasville installs school zone speed cameras

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Police in Thomasville are harnessing technology to keep an eye on drivers in school zones.

The department is teaming with a private company, RedSpeed USA, to install automated speed enforcement cameras.

The cameras are now set up in school zones along East and West Jackson Street, East Clay Street, and South Broad Street. They will operate from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days.

Right now, drivers caught on camera going too fast will get a warning. Starting Monday, October 12, actual citations will be issued. Fines begin at $75, go up to $125 for repeat offenders, and do not go on a driver’s history, according to police. All violations can be contested in Municipal Court.

A sworn officer will review and approve each violation before a citation is issued and mailed by RedSpeed to the address associated with the vehicle, according to the police department.

“We have high hopes that automated enforcement will encourage drivers to slow down and obey the law in school zones,” said Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich.

“Traffic fatalities are the number one cause of death for children ages 5 to 14 and young adults ages 15 to 29. Very minimal reductions in speed make the roads much safer, especially for children,” the chief said.

The Georgia State Legislature approved a bill in 2018 allowing for automated enforcement in school zones.

The city says the contract with RedSpeed comes with no up-front costs to the city. The company installed the equipment and fines will pay for the service.

RedSpeed USA, based out of Illinois, has partnered with more than 40 law enforcement jurisdictions in Georgia to date.

