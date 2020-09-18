Advertisement

Valdosta couple indicted on child pornography production charges

Handcuffs.
Handcuffs.(MGN photo)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta couple has been indicted on charges of child pornography production, according to the United states Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Officials say Jayson Wright, 34, and Kara Wright, 31, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Macon on Wednesday.

Authorities say Jayson is charged with six counts of production of child pornography while Kara is charged with three counts.

According to officials, the Wrights were originally arrested on state warrants from Lowndes County, followed by a federal criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Georgia.

Officials say the couple are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Authorities say the indictment alleges that the Wrights caused four minor children to engage in sexual acts which, according to officials, were filmed or photographed.

Officials say that both Jayson and Kara were possibly involved in the Valdosta-area Boy Scouts from August 2015 until present time, and are asking parents and guardians of children involved in the Scouts under the alleged leadership of the Wrights or anyone with children who may have come into contact with the Wrights are encouraged to contact the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line (866-DHS-2-ICE) or the Investigations Division of Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (229-671-2950).

“It is imperative that parents and guardians of children who may have been in contact with these individuals speak to their children, and reach out to investigators at Homeland Security or Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office with any concerns,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “We are thankful for the strong partnership we have with HSI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office as we all work relentlessly to protect the safety of the children in the Middle District of Georgia.”

