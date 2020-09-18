Advertisement

Valdosta football ‘more focused’ this week ahead of Bainbridge game

By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Valdosta will take the field for the second time this season after last week’s game was canceled when Tift County had a high rate of COVID-19 on the team.

This week, Rush Propst and company will face a talented Bainbridge team. The Bearcats dropped a spot in the state rankings to No. 4 after a 31-16 loss to Coffee.

Last week, Coach said he felt the guys were banged up and not focused, but this week he feels the opposite.

“This week,” Propst said. “I think we had a better week of preparation for Bainbridge. I think our kids are little more focused and I know that we are much healthier.”

Valdosta is ranked No. 1 in the Class AAAAAA. The game kicks off at 8 p.m.

