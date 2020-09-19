Calhoun County neighborhood left underwater after Hurricane Sally flooding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Calhoun County Emergency Management had a better outlook on Friday, after worrying reports of record flooding came in on Thursday.

However, one neighborhood remains completely underwater.

Lamb End Landing was evacuated; Ricky Moseley says the heavy rains started Tuesday night. However, not all of his neighbors have evacuated.

“Thomas and Lisa, they’re still in there next door. I think pretty much, for the most part, everyone’s gone. I’ve taken a few of them out to take pictures of their house,” said Moseley.

Despite the high water levels, the houses in the area still have power, because the water has not yet reached the box.

Moseley has ferried some residents around in his canoe; he gave WCTV a closer look at the flooding.

“You get a lot of debris floating down the river and stuff, it’ll end up lodging in your house, or getting in your yard and stuff,” he explained.

Moseley has evacuated five times in the twenty-five years he’s lived there.

He says it usually takes about two days.

“We had about 6-7 hours. Before it was about 6-8 inches under the slab. It had come up really fast.”

Moseley said what made Sally different was the speed of the rising river.

Calhoun County Emergency Management Director Corey Silcox was feeling optimistic about recovery.

“Yesterday our Chipola was predicted to go up to 32 foot. And today, it’s predicted to get down, or up to 26, and fall out over the weekend. The flip side is, the Apalachicola is expected to get up to 23 foot. That will slow down the drop of the Chipola over the weekend,” said Silcox.

He says the County is ready with pumps and other equipment for a worst-case scenario situation, but they are expecting the river levels to continue to fall.

“Most of our County residents were born and raised here. They have a lot of knowledge of the river. My advice to them is to stay vigilant, keep your eye on it. They know what to do, and we’re here to help,” said Silcox.

Over in Chipola River Park, where WCTV has previously covered flooding after Hurricane Sally, water levels are slowly going down.

Paul Weaver visits that spot on his work commute, from Georgia down to the Panhandle coast.

“It was a little bit higher than this, I would say. And I was surprised to see as much water as it was here.

Because I was here a week ago, and it was, you know, 10 feet lower, at least!,” said Weaver.

He says he could see the high water levels from the road on Thursday.

“The springs west of here, yesterday the water was up to the bridge, and they wouldn’t let trucks go over it. Today, you can go through there. That shows that the water is going down,” said Weaver.

Employees from the U.S. Geological Survey were also in the area; they had traveled up from the Tampa office, lending a hand to the Tallahassee region.

“We come out and we measure the amount of flow and set that against the gauge height that we get. And it creates a rating over time, so at any given stage they have a general idea of how much water is flowing,” said David Byers, a hydrologic technician.

Despite the devastation in his neighborhood, Ricky Moseley maintains his sunny outlook; he’s working on a shed at the highest point of the property.

“The river’s got a lot of perks. This one just ain’t one of em!”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.