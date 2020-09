TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The governors of both Georgia and Florida have order flags to fly at half-staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Both governors made the announcement on Friday.

To honor the life of Justice Ginsburg, I will order flags to fly at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds starting today through the day of her interment. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 19, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to her family and friends. I'm ordering flags throughout the state of Florida be lowered to half staff to honor her memory and recognize her lifetime of service to our great nation. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsberg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

