Advertisement

Football Friday Night: September 18, 2020

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 3 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar and Ryan Kelly run down highlights from:

  • Madison County at Suwannee
  • Bainbridge at Valdosta
  • Oakleaf at Lowndes
  • Florida High at PK Yonge
  • Thomas County Central at Wakulla
  • Thomasville at Cairo
  • Wewahitchka at Hamilton County
  • FAMU DRS at Maclay
  • Munroe at St. Francis Catholic
  • Brookwood at Seminole County
  • Banneker at Colquitt County
  • Valwood at Savannah Christian
  • Gadsden County at Marianna
  • Irwin County at Cook

Plus, a sneak peek at what next week has to offer.

Football Friday Night: September 18, 2020

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The WCTV Sports Team is with you to break down all the highlights and scores from Week 3 of the high school football season.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, September 18, 2020

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: September 18, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

GHSA

Valdosta football ‘more focused’ this week ahead of Bainbridge game

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Friday, Valdosta will take the field for the second time this season after last week’s game was canceled when Tift County had a high rate of COVID-19 on the team.

GHSA

Despite winless start, Syrupmakers staying true to course

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Cairo Syrupmakers are 0-2 to start the 2020 season and that, like many things this year, feels a bit weird. But, it’s the current reality for the 'Makers.

FHSAA

Majority of NFC football team quarantined, won’t play next two games

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The majority of the North Florida Christian football team is quarantined after playing against a Jefferson County player who was exposed to COVID-19, according to NFC athletic director Mike Posey.

Latest News

FHSAA

North Florida Christian offers to help FAMU DRS with senior night quandary

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT
At the end of the high school football season, programs honor their seniors at the final home game for the contributions they make on and off the field. This year, for FAMU DRS, that will not be possible.

FHSAA

Liberty County, NFC volleyball pick up wins

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The volleyball teams of Liberty County and North Florida Christian picked up wins.

FHSAA

Lincoln’s Zornes grateful to play despite short preparation time

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Leon County Schools teams are allowed to compete in athletics games for the first time this season on Tuesday.

Football

Thomas County Central finds replacement game in Wakulla

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Thomas County Central will head south this week to take on Wakulla High School after the Yellow Jackets' previously scheduled game this week was canceled due to COVID-19.

FHSAA

Florida High volleyball senior Khori Louis stands out among the competition

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida High volleyball started off the season with wins against St. John Paul II and a five-set thriller over Wakulla. In both of those matches, one senior has stood out among everyone.

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: September 11, 2020

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!