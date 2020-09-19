TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 3 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar and Ryan Kelly run down highlights from:

Madison County at Suwannee

Bainbridge at Valdosta

Oakleaf at Lowndes

Florida High at PK Yonge

Thomas County Central at Wakulla

Thomasville at Cairo

Wewahitchka at Hamilton County

FAMU DRS at Maclay

Munroe at St. Francis Catholic

Brookwood at Seminole County

Banneker at Colquitt County

Valwood at Savannah Christian

Gadsden County at Marianna

Irwin County at Cook

Plus, a sneak peek at what next week has to offer.

Football Friday Night: September 18, 2020 FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The WCTV Sports Team is with you to break down all the highlights and scores from Week 3 of the high school football season. Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, September 18, 2020

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

