Football Friday Night: September 18, 2020
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 3 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.
Joey Lamar and Ryan Kelly run down highlights from:
- Madison County at Suwannee
- Bainbridge at Valdosta
- Oakleaf at Lowndes
- Florida High at PK Yonge
- Thomas County Central at Wakulla
- Thomasville at Cairo
- Wewahitchka at Hamilton County
- FAMU DRS at Maclay
- Munroe at St. Francis Catholic
- Brookwood at Seminole County
- Banneker at Colquitt County
- Valwood at Savannah Christian
- Gadsden County at Marianna
- Irwin County at Cook
Plus, a sneak peek at what next week has to offer.
You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.
