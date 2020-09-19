FSU head football coach Mike Norvell tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Head Football Coach Mike Norvell is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 according to a release from the university Saturday afternoon. The positive test was recorded Friday after two negative tests earlier in the week.

“My wife and daughter were tested this morning with negative results but are quarantining. My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away," said Norvell in a statement released by FSU.

“I’m grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place, which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward.”

Norvell will remain involved remotely “as much as possible” while Deputy Head Coach Chris Thomsen takes over in-person head coaching duties.

“This is unfortunate, but luckily Coach is feeling fine. We are proceeding with our Covid protocols as we would with any other case. Coach is isolated, and university tracing staff is handling the contact tracing as they normally do.” said Athletic Director David Coburn. “We will continue to test staff and student-athletes as we have been. We have communicated with Commissioner John Swofford and Miami Athletics Director Blake James. At this point, based on our testing this week, we have no reason to believe that the Miami game is in jeopardy.”

