Advertisement

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell tests positive for COVID-19

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell on the sidelines during FSU's season opener against Georgia Tech.
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell on the sidelines during FSU's season opener against Georgia Tech.(Atlantic Coast Conference)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Head Football Coach Mike Norvell is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 according to a release from the university Saturday afternoon. The positive test was recorded Friday after two negative tests earlier in the week.

“My wife and daughter were tested this morning with negative results but are quarantining. My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away," said Norvell in a statement released by FSU.

“I’m grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place, which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward.”

Norvell will remain involved remotely “as much as possible” while Deputy Head Coach Chris Thomsen takes over in-person head coaching duties.

“This is unfortunate, but luckily Coach is feeling fine. We are proceeding with our Covid protocols as we would with any other case. Coach is isolated, and university tracing staff is handling the contact tracing as they normally do.” said Athletic Director David Coburn. “We will continue to test staff and student-athletes as we have been. We have communicated with Commissioner John Swofford and Miami Athletics Director Blake James. At this point, based on our testing this week, we have no reason to believe that the Miami game is in jeopardy.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Advisories issued for Texas, Louisiana as Tropical Storm Beta moves northwestward

Updated: 3 hours ago
At 5:00 p.m. Friday, Tropical Storm Beta became the 23rd named storm in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Recipes

Cooking with Cherry Rankin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Cherry Rankin returns to the WCTV kitchen to show us her recipe for chicken parm.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 19 - Morning Update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It's was a gloomy start to the weekend, but there is a hint of fall in the air. Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast along with a check on the tropics.

Coronavirus

CDC director says face masks may offer more protection against COVID than a vaccine. Here’s what other experts say.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Caitlin O'Kane
Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during his testimony before a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday that wearing face masks may be more effective at protecting against COVID-19 than a vaccine.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump’s list of possible Supreme Court nominees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday, just six weeks before Election Day, is expected to unleash a pitched battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate her successor.

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: September 18, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: September 18, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 3 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

News

Gadsden County Schools sees flooding inside classrooms after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 15 hours ago
At Chattahoochee Elementary School, a staff member said the school saw several leaks and floodwater come under the doors.

News

Flags ordered at half staff in Georgia, Florida following death of Justice Ginsberg

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The governors of both Georgia and Florida have order flags to fly at half-staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

News

Valdosta brewery, humane society teaming up to save animals from euthanization

Updated: 16 hours ago
In an effort to save animals from euthanization at the county shelter, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Humane Society is teaming up with a local brewery.