Hannah’s Friday, September 18th evening forecast

Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Beta formed in the western Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon. Beta is expected to strengthen into a Category One hurricane and move towards south Texas' coast.

Closer to home, clouds are expected this evening with temperatures cooling into the low 70s overnight.

Saturday morning, we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will stick around throughout the day, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and into the evening, especially along the coast.

