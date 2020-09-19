Maclay’s Milford hopes to eclipse 2,000 yards receiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Maclay football team is looking for another big year out of one of their senior wide receiver, Kennan Milford.

“I might not have the same quarterback,” senior wide receiver Kennan Milford said. “I’m going to go for a 1,000 again. I’m going to go for 2,000. I’m going to go as many as I can.”

Milford has been a stand out receiver for a while. Four years ago, Coach Lance Ramer even brought him up as an eighth grader so he could experience the varsity level.

“Being the top dog in the eighth grade,” Milford said. “Being able to dominate all of the middle school and then going up to high school it’s a whole different game. So it got me to work real hard that summer because I knew what competition I was going to go up against.”

Head coach Ramer said the hard work paid off for the two-way player.

“He could go down as one of the best to every play receiver here,” Ramer said. “He’s a competitor. I mean he’s a lethal competitor. He never wants to lose in anything. He’s going to be a tough man to guard for 48 minutes, no doubt.”

And while the individual stats are nice, Milford knows those stats are meaningless without team success.

“We come together as a team,” Milford said. “We win as many games as we can and most just have fun. Senior year is all about having fun and working hard. Sometimes the definition of having fun is working hard.”

FAMU DRS at Maclay will kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

