Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 19 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a gloomy start Saturday morning, but there was a change in the air. It felt cooler thanks to some drier air that filtered into the region. The morning started with dewoints in the 60s in most locations, lower than the normal 70s of the summer months. The northeasterly flow will continue into the region Saturday with highs close to 80 in most locations with a 30% chance of a shower or two.

Lows Sunday morning will be in the middle 60s with mostly cloudy conditions, and the low rain chances will extend into Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

The cloud cover and low rain chances will stick around for most of the week, but the northeasterly flow will still be around through the end of the week. Highs will be close to 80 with lows in the 60s.

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 19 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It's was a gloomy start to the weekend, but there is a hint of fall in the air. Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast along with a check on the tropics.

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 18, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Saturday morning, we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will stick around throughout the day, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Gadsden County residents experience heavy flooding during Hurricane Sally

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT
Hurricane Sally wreaked havoc in Gadsden County as flood waters washed out roads and inundated neighborhoods.

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 17.

National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Cook County

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
NWS confirmed this at 12:43 p.m. via Twitter.

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

WCTV's team coverage of Sally's impact across Big Bend

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT
Tropical Storm Sally brought strong winds and heavy rain to the North Florida area Wednesday.

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.