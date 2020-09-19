Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 19 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a gloomy start Saturday morning, but there was a change in the air. It felt cooler thanks to some drier air that filtered into the region. The morning started with dewoints in the 60s in most locations, lower than the normal 70s of the summer months. The northeasterly flow will continue into the region Saturday with highs close to 80 in most locations with a 30% chance of a shower or two.

Lows Sunday morning will be in the middle 60s with mostly cloudy conditions, and the low rain chances will extend into Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

The cloud cover and low rain chances will stick around for most of the week, but the northeasterly flow will still be around through the end of the week. Highs will be close to 80 with lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.