Tropical Storm Beta develops in the western Gulf of Mexico

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At 5:00 p.m. Friday, Tropical Storm Beta became the 23rd named storm in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of 5:00 p.m., the storm was 335 miles ENE of Tampico, Mexico with sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving to the ENE at 9 mph.

Beta is forecasted to move towards the southern coast of Texas over the next several days while strengthening. The current forecast has the storm reaching category one hurricane strength before moving along the coast of Texas.

For now, Tropical Strom Beta isn’t expected to impact the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, the WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team with continue to monitor the storm.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.