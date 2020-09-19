Advertisement

Valdosta brewery, humane society teaming up to save animals from euthanization

By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - In an effort to save animals from euthanization at the county shelter, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Humane Society is teaming up with a local brewery.

This is the first time the Georgia Beer Company and the Humane Society are partnering up, and the two organizations say they’ve been planning on doing this since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the GBC beer garden will be filled with live music, a food truck, a snowcone truck and a mobile pet adoption trailer.

“Come check out some cool animals, drink some cold local beers, it’s just a good combination, in my opinion,” said Chris Jones, owner of the Georgia Beer Company. “Instead of going and spending a ton of money on a brand new pet, there’s plenty of pets right here in our community that need a good home.”

According to the VLCHS Director of Operations, Emily Smith, 90% of the animals going to the community shelter come out alive, meaning about 10% are left to be euthanized.

Smith says putting a few of their adoptable pets on display Saturday is part of their mission to help the shelter reach a no-kill rate.

“It takes a community to reach our ultimate goal," she said. "It takes, it’s not just something that we can do with the Humane Society alone. It’s not something that the Lowndes County animal shelter can do on their own.”

The pets will be available from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. Adoption fees are $100 for cats and $185 for dogs.

