Hannah’s Saturday, September 19th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It certainly feels more like fall outside with temperatures in the mid-70s and clouds across the region. River levels across the area are still high, especially the Chipola River in the west. The Chipola is receding but is expected to stay above flood stage through Monday evening.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will be cool, reaching the upper 60s.

We’ll start Sunday with temperatures in the 60s and cloudy conditions. Clouds will continue through much of the afternoon with a chance for isolated showers across the Big Bend and South Georgia. The cooler temperatures are thanks to cooler air sweeping in from the north. The clouds are because upper-level winds are blowing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions will be a little gloomy, but since rain chances are low it is still a good afternoon for a walk outside.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Beta in the western Gulf of Mexico. Beta is fighting wind shear, and therefore the current forecast has Beta staying a Tropical Storm. The system is expected to move towards Texas' coast and then move to the northeast along the coast. For now, no direct impacts from Beta are expected in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

