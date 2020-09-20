Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, September 20th evening update

Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! Temperatures were cool today with a high of 73 in Tallahassee, fifteen degrees cooler than normal! The cool temperatures were in part due to the cloudy and gloomy conditions in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Clouds will stick around tonight with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky Monday morning with temperatures in the 60s. You might even need a sweater as you head off to work and school. Clouds will clear out in South Georgia and the northern Big Bend Monday afternoon. But, cloudy conditions will likely continue along the coast. High temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper 70′s.

