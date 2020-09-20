‘Moving Us Forward’ town hall meeting tackles the future of commerce in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce and the Capital City Chamber of Commerce teamed up to empower business owners in Tallahassee Saturday.

The event organizers are hoping to create community-centered solutions to issues such as systemic racism, social, and economic disadvantages for Black owned businesses.

Katrina Tuggerson, the President of Capital City Chamber of Commerce, wants to motivate others to create their own business.

“When people go into business they go with a passion, they don’t go with a strategic plan and most of the time great businesses, doesn’t start with a strategic plan or a business plan, it’s just like let’s make this happen,” Tuggerson said.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey attended the meeting and is excited about the future of commerce in the city.

“It’s really important that we bring the community together, that we have these important conversations, this is how we move Tallahassee forward, specifically in our minority community and the business community,” Dailey said.

Business owner Darice E. Richard, co-owner of Up-All-Night Security Services, is thankful for the helpful tips.

“This event has been phenomenal, it has allowed us as business owners to come together to talk about change, accountability, and definitely action, and how we can survive in this post-COVID environment,” Richard said.

Another attendee Rita Brown, founder of Brownsville Preparatory Institute, expressed the importance of instilling entrepreneurship and education.

“I have three amazing children, my children are all entrepreneurs in their own right and I decided that I would go into the childhood education space because of the success I had with my own children," Brown said. “I did not start this way, but I am so proud to be ending this way, spewing into the children of the south Tallahassee communities honor and excellence in education.”

Attendees also engaged in a virtual presentation from a representative from the City of Atlanta government.

For more resources and information, please check out the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce’s website or Capital City Chamber of Commerce’s website.

