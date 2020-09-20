Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 20 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The morning started with light rain and cooler temperatures Sunday thanks to some drier air making its way into the region. The cloud cover will stick around, but the rain chances will decrease to 20% Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s in most locations. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. A small craft advisory was in effect for local Gulf waters.

We could see a little more sunshine Monday with temperatures near 80 (but still below average late September) and only a 10% chance of a stray shower. Cloud cover will return afterward with highs remaining in the 60s for much of the week. But rain chances will start to make a reasonable comeback as soon as Thursday as increased moisture along with the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta moving through the Southeast.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.