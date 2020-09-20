Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 20 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The morning started with light rain and cooler temperatures Sunday thanks to some drier air making its way into the region. The cloud cover will stick around, but the rain chances will decrease to 20% Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s in most locations. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. A small craft advisory was in effect for local Gulf waters.

We could see a little more sunshine Monday with temperatures near 80 (but still below average late September) and only a 10% chance of a stray shower. Cloud cover will return afterward with highs remaining in the 60s for much of the week. But rain chances will start to make a reasonable comeback as soon as Thursday as increased moisture along with the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta moving through the Southeast.

Hannah's Saturday, September 19th evening update

We'll start Sunday with temperatures in the 60s and cloudy conditions. Clouds will continue through much of the afternoon with a chance for isolated showers across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Hannah's Saturday, September 19th evening update

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 19 - Morning Update

It's was a gloomy start to the weekend, but there is a hint of fall in the air. Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast along with a check on the tropics.

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 19 - Morning Update

It's was a gloomy start to the weekend, but there is a hint of fall in the air. Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast along with a check on the tropics.

Hannah's Friday Evening Forecast: September 18, 2020

Saturday morning, we'll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will stick around throughout the day, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Gadsden County residents experience heavy flooding during Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally wreaked havoc in Gadsden County as flood waters washed out roads and inundated neighborhoods.

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 18, 2020

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 18, 2020

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Mike's Thursday Evening Forecast: September 17, 2020

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 17.

National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Cook County

NWS confirmed this at 12:43 p.m. via Twitter.